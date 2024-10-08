Indian Lighthouse Festival Set to Illuminate Puri on October 19-20

The second Indian Lighthouse Festival will take place in Puri on October 19-20, as announced by Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal via Twitter. He invited people to join the celebration of India’s coasts, maritime heritage, and vibrant culture while supporting the local community.

The two-day event will feature various programs, including beach clean-up, beach yoga, a run for coastal heritage, a sans art competition, flavors of the coast, a music concert with Bollywood celebrities, and an amusement park with rides.

This festival is part of an initiative by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) to transform 75 historic lighthouses across India into tourism attractions, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to showcase these iconic structures and boost local economies.

India’s first Lighthouse Festival was held at Fort Aguada in Goa from September 23-25, 2023.