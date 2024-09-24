Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Metals (IIM), Bhubaneswar chapter selected their best team from the IIM Metal Quiz 2024 event supported by CSIR-Jigyasa held at CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar. The best team was sent to take part in the recently-concluded national flagship event “The 32nd Prof. Brahm Prakash Memorial Materials Quiz (BPMMQ-2024)” organised by the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM), Kalpakkam chapter with support from Department of Atomic Energy and Indian Institute of Metals held from 20-21 September 2024 at Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam. KPS Shreyas, Class XII from DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur represented Indian Institute of Metals, Bhubaneswar chapter and bagged the first prize in Elocution competition by delivering a an enlightening speech on ‘The Deep Sea Mining Conundrum: Balancing Material Needs with Environmental Protection’. It was also the very first time in the history of Indian Institute of Metals, Bhubaneswar chapter to register this accomplishment. He was amongst those only eight shortlisted candidates on the national level to thrill the audience with the information-rich oration. The credit also goes to his teacher and guide Dr. Sarbadaman Singh of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur who played an instrumental role in this success story of KPS Shreyas. Dr. Pravas Ranjan Behera, Principal Scientist and Secretary represented IIM Bhubaneswar chapter in this prestigious national event of Indian Institute of Metals.