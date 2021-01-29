Indian Institute of Law (IIL) to be Established at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bar Council of India is a statutory body created by the Parliament under the Advocates’ Act, 1961 to discharge the functions of regulating and promoting Legal Education and Legal Profession in the country.

The Bar Council of India through its Trust namely “B. C. I. Trust for Promotion of Education (Legal & Professional) and Reforms in Law and For Improvement of Research and Social Training”, has taken the initiative to establish the “Indian Institute of Law (IIL), a Model Institute of Law Teachers’ Academy, Continuous

Legal Education and Research. The academy would primarily be for the teachers of Law. The IIL would work in collaboration with Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the famous Deemed University at Bhubaneswar in the Stateof Odisha.

Till date, there is no Training Institute in Law to cater to the needs for skill development of the Law Teachers and the Advocates. In the Indian Institute of Law (IIL), the young teachers of Law Schools of India and Advocates would

enhance their expertise and professional skill and acumen.

B.C.I. TRUST had earlier established the iconic institution for Legal Education namely, National Law School of India University (NLSIU) at Bangalore in the year 1986, which continues to be the model Law University of the country. This will be the first of its kind in the entire country. Such Institution was long

contemplated by the Bar Council of India and its Trust.

But the idea of B.C.I. could not be materialized earlier due to one or other reason. The Bar Council of India and its Trust finally contacted Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), a great visionary, Academician and

Founder of KIIT & KISS, Deemed Universities and after visiting both the campuses of KIIT and KISS, members of the Bar Council of India decided and resolved to establish the Indian Institute of Law (IIL) at Bhubaneswar, Odisha in collaboration with and support of KIIT University. B.C.I. Trust has entered into

an MoU with KIIT and accordingly KIIT has provided requisite land at the prime location of Bhubaneswar (Patia).

This apart, the KIIT will also bear 40% of the cost of the infrastructure of the proposed campus of 1.5 lakh sq. feet area.

There is no doubt that the establishment of IIL will have far reaching ramifications in the field of legal education by reinforcing the position of the State of Odisha and India in the map of global education. It would be a great achievement and pride for Odisha in particular and the Country in general.

Indian Institute of Law will administer and run various programmes for Continuing Legal Education, professional skill development programmes, refresher courses, and learning courses for Alternative Dispute resolution methods viz. Mediation and Conciliation. Under various centers of learning; it

shall undertake research in all aspects of law, justice and social development.

It shall publish case books, periodicals, digests, magazines, newspapers etc. (both in hard copy and soft copy through online and offline means) on various law subjects for Lawyers undergoing legal training and Legal education for the

purpose of Continuous Legal Education.

The Institute shall organize and conduct seminars, symposiums, Training programs for Advocates, Academicians and Judges.

It shall collaborate with National Law Schools, other good Universities, Professional Bodies, The Judiciary, Government Departments and NGOs from within and outside India, and with different Bar Associations, State Bar Councils

and Institutions of Eminence in India and abroad or other organizations connected with legal work for advancement of its objects.

The IIL shall have the following units at the initial stage :

(i) Academic Staff College (ASC)

(ii) School of Continuing Education (SCE)

(iii) IIL Training Centre (IIL-TC)

(iv) Center for Legal Aid (CLA)

(v) Bridge courses for Foreign Degree-holders.

The IIL will constitute General Council, Executive Council and Academic Council and will have adequate representation from the Higher Judiciary, Government, Ministry of Education, UGC, Academicians, Senior Members of the Bar, the Chief Justice of Odisha etc.

Bar Council of India shall be carrying out all the programmes of the Institute on its own for the initial 3 years. After that, some National Law Universities/other Institutions with good infrastructures will also be allowed to impart the courses

on the pattern of IIL.

We have resolved to actively involve and take the aid, assistance and guidance of Hon’ble sitting and former Judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, Renowned Jurists and reputed Senior Advocates, eminent leaders of the Bar and persons of eminence besides noted Law teachers of NLUs and other renowned

and academicians. They will be the Full time Teachers, guides and/or Honorary guest teachers.

This apart, B.C.I. Trust shall also invite noted Law Deans, Judges and Members of Bar from countries across the world for the aforementioned programmes. All the above noted Legal giants shall share their pearls of wisdom and experience which will not only benefit the law teachers and law practitioners, but also provide them with a wonderful opportunity and platform to interact and learn from legal luminaries from India and abroad.

We believe this Indian Institute of Law shall be a landmark in the history of legal education and legal profession which will greatly aid in the dispensation of law and justice.

We are grateful to Dr. Achyuta Samanta ji, the distinguished educationist, philanthropist and founder of KIIT and KISS Deemed to be Universities, who has accepted our proposal and has provided through his Trust such a valuable piece

of land at Bhubaneswar for the establishment of this Novel Institution. Indeed, the coming generations of Lawyers would be indebted to Dr. Samanta.

