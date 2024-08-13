Indian Institute of Foreign Trade improves 12 ranks in NIRF ranking; jumps from 27th in 2023 to 15th spot in 2024

From 27th rank in 2023 to 15th this year, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) under Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India has made a steep jump of 12 spots in its NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking released by Ministry of Education. This has been a record improvement in the institute’s ranking since beginning of NIRF ranking in 2016.

Congratulating IIFT on this remarkable feat Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal expressed his confidence that the institute would soon transform into a world class institute that would greatly contribute to India’s impressive growth in trade and investments. From 27th rank in 2023 to 15th rank this year, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi has made a remarkable progress. With India’s growing influence in global trade this achievement highlights IIFT’s crucial role in nurturing future leaders in international business, he said.

Shri Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Department of Commerce and Chancellor, IIFT, also congratulated on this remarkable achievement and expressed full support from Department of Commerce to conduct cutting-edge research on contemporary issues in international trade including bilateral and multilateral trade engagements, exports promotion and institutional development.

In the recent months, various measures of the institute have been recognised. The institute has taken a host of holistic initiatives to improve its teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

IIFT is on the path of rapid transformation into a world class B-School of global repute with special focus on international trade and business making it a unique institute that conducts highly sought after educational programmes such as Ph.D., MBA (International Business), MBA (Business Analytics) and MA Economics specialising in International Trade and Finance.

As a part of new initiatives, the institute is in the process of establishing a state of art Centre for International Negotiations (CIN) to provide training to corporates and policy makers on international negotiations. Besides, IIFT is also establishing Foreign Trade Case Study Centre (FTCSC) to work closely with exporters, governments and businesses and develop world class case studies on the lines of Harvard and share Indian experiences on International Trade with the rest of the world.

The institute plans to work closely with the governments, central and states and carry out insightful research on issues of contemporary importance besides high-end capacity building programmes. Various export promotion organisations such as APEDA have evinced keen interest to sponsor PhD students on the area of contemporary research interest.

IIFT is also contemplating to commence an offshore campus in Dubai with an active support from Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.