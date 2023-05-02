Indian Institute of Foreign Trade holds 60th Foundation Day

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi celebrated its Diamond Jubilee on its 60th Foundation Day today. On this significant occasion, Prof. Satinder Bhatia, Vice-Chancellor, IIFT remembered Late Shri HD Shourie, the founding Director General. She mentioned that he was the father figure to IIFTians, who laid the foundation of IIFT with the motto, ‘Excellence is a way of life’.



Prof. Bhatia said that today we should honour those who have contributed to achieving the vision that IIFT was founded with and reaching IIFT’s height among top B-schools in India. She said that IIFT has achieved many milestones and it is serving the nation in the field of international business. She mentioned the academic and administrative transformations implemented at IIFT’s Delhi and Kolkata campuses and expressed that the newly inaugurated Kakinada campus will achieve excellence very soon. She also said that IIFT has many academic and administrative collaborations to work continuously in the direction of its vision and mission. With this, IIFT has become the place to attract industries, students, and other stakeholders, she said.



Since its establishment in 1963, IIFT has proactively seized all available opportunities to emerge as an acknowledged centre of excellence in international trade and business. During this period, it has diversified its role from being a think tank institution to a key repository of knowledge in international trade, apart from being the premier business school in the country. The IIFT has grown at a phenomenal rate in the first two decades of the new millennium.



In the journey of 60 years, IIFT has added many feathers to its cap from being ranked consistently amongst the top business schools, achieving AACSB accreditation to offering an impressive array of innovative MDPs/EDPs offered by the Institute. From July 2023 onwards, IIFT Campus in GIFT City, Gujrat will also be operational.



During the event, VC, IIFT released the commemorative issue of Foreign Trade Review (FTR) Journal.



