Indian Idol Auditions come to Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Today, the auditions of the much-awaited singing reality show, Indian Idol which will soon air on Sony Entertainment Television were held at the popular Doon International School, Bhubaneswar. The audition round which started from 8:00 AM onwards saw approximately 575 entries at the venue.

Indian Idol has been a revolutionary show that identifies raw talents, providing them with a national platform and making them stars. The show that premiered in 2004 has given the nation many wondrous voices like Salman Ali (winner of Season 10), Sunny Hindustani (winner of Season 11), and the most recent winner of season 12, Pawandeep Rajan who took the nation by storm and is back with Season 13.