Indian Hotels Company announced the signing of a Vivanta resort in Hampi, Karnataka

Mumbai: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), South Asia’s largest hospitality company, today announced the signing of a Vivanta resort in Hampi, Karnataka. Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage site. This resort is a management contract with Dhruvdesh Ventures.

Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development, IHCL

said, “IHCL has been a pioneer in developing new destinations and putting them on the global tourist map. With Vivanta Hampi, IHCL will create new circuits with Goa and Bangalore for both domestic and international travellers. We are delighted to partner with Dhruvdesh Ventures.”

Vivanta Hampi, an 80-room resort is strategically located a short drive from the world-renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site. Spread over 11 acres, the resort’s design is inspired from the local ethos and history of Hampi. Open spaces imaginatively interspersed with water bodies will create an oasis in the rocky terrain. The hotel will also have a multi-cuisine restaurant, a bar, recreational facilities including a pool and spa, meeting rooms and a banquet hall for social and business gatherings. It is a Greenfield project.

Mr. Prasad R. Deshpande, Chief Promoter, Dhruvdesh Ventures, said, “We are delighted to partner with IHCL for Vivanta Hampi. It is our first venture in the hospitality sector, and we are very excited. We believe that the company will enhance the tourism potential of this region.”

Hampi is situated on the banks of the Tungabhadra River in the state of Karnataka. The UNESCO World Heritage site has over 1600 archaeological and religious monuments dating from the 14th Century Vijayanagara Empire. It continues to be an important religious centre.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 17 hotels in Karnataka including four under development.