Indian Hotels Company announced the debut of its first Vivanta hotel in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), South Asia’s largest hospitality company, announced the debut of its first Vivanta hotel in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The hotel boasts of a contemporary design that pays tribute to the city’s vibrant spirit.

Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “This opening is in line with IHCL’s vision to be present in all state capitals of India. We believe that the state of Odisha has tremendous business and tourism potential with its rich heritage and abundant natural beauty. We are delighted to launch Vivanta Bhubaneswar, making it a part of the city’s rapid evolution as a key business hub and a significant tourism destination.”

Located in a developing commercial district and a short driving distance from Bhubaneswar International Airport, Vivanta Bhubaneswar has 136 stylishly designed rooms and suites along with a range of eclectic culinary offerings. Mynt, the all-day diner offers a global menu reminiscent of a bistro, while Wink, the plush lounge, offers signature drinks and small bites. While the roof-top Poolbar is the ideal location for sundowners, Swirl, the deli, will offer some of the finest confectionery in town. With the city’s largest conferencing facilities including a dedicated bridal room and poolside lawn, the hotel is the perfect venue for weddings and events. The award-winning Jiva Spa & Salon in the heart of the hotel is an oasis of calm, with the roof-top swimming pool offering guests an opportunity to relax with expansive views of the city.

“We are delighted to partner with Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) for this hotel. The entry of Vivanta will revolutionise the hospitality landscape in the state and open up the entry of leading hotel brands into Odisha, which will give a big boost to the tourism and hotel sector,” said Jagadish Prasad Naik, Managing Director, Lifeline Multiventures Pvt Ltd.

Bhubaneswar, with a rich history dating back centuries, has recently been ranked as the best place to conduct business in India, giving impetus to its status as an emerging commercial centre in the country. With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have four hotels in Odisha, including one under development.