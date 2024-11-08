Indian Equine Research Achieves Global Recognition as ICAR-NRC Equine Becomes WOAH Reference Lab

In a landmark achievement for India’s Animal Health Sector, the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has facilitated the designation of Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Research Centre on Equines, Hisar (ICAR-NRC Equine) as a World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) Reference Laboratory for Equine Piroplasmosis. This global recognition underscores DAHD’s sustained commitment to enhancing India’s scientific capabilities, diagnostic infrastructure, and leadership in tackling critical animal health challenges.

As per the 20th Livestock Census, India possesses around 0.55 million Equines (horses, ponies, donkeys, mules) that plays a significant role in various livelihoods and industries. This population includes around 0.34 million horses and ponies, 0.12 million donkeys, and 0.08 million mules, with states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana having the highest concentrations. WOAH Reference Laboratory status not only affirms India’s adherence to the highest international standards in research and diagnostics but also reinforces India’s contributions to global animal health. NRC Equine will now play a key role in international collaborations, providing advanced diagnostic services, sharing technical expertise, and leading research initiatives on equine piroplasmosis. This recognition makes ICAR-NRC Equine the fourth laboratory in India’s Animal Husbandry sector to receive WOAH Reference Laboratory status, joining ICAR- National Institute of High Security Animal Disease, Bhopal (Avian Influenza); Veterinary College, Karnataka Veterinary Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, Bangalore (Rabies); and ICAR- National Institute for Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics, Bangalore (PPR and Leptospirosis).

The official designation of ICAR-NRC Equine as a WOAH Reference Laboratory will be formally announced at the 92nd WOAH General Session and World Assembly of Delegates in May 2025. This milestone achievement is a step towards advancing India’s diagnostic capabilities, establishing partnerships, and solidifying India’s leadership in animal health. It also highlights India’s growing influence in global animal health, particularly in combating equine piroplasmosis, a disease with substantial implications for the international equine industry.

About Equine Piroplasmosis disease

Equine piroplasmosis, caused by the tick-borne protozoan parasites Babesia caballi and Theileria equi, affects horses, donkeys, mules, and zebras and poses a serious threat to the health of these animals, with significant economic impact. It has a reported seroprevalence rate of 15-25% across India. In certain high-risk regions, this prevalence can reach up to 40%, resulting in severe economic losses due to decreased productivity, health deterioration, and restrictions on the movement and export of equines. Recognizing the need for rigorous control and early diagnostics, DAHD has prioritized NRC Equine as India’s National Reference Center for equine diseases and the institute has developed cutting-edge diagnostic tools for Equine Piroplasmosis such as ELISA based on recombinant antigen, Indirect Fluorescent Antibody Test, Competitive ELISA for antibody detection and blood smear examination, MASP in-vitro culture system, and PCR for antigen detection.