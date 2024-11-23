Indian Embassy in Brussels hosts the 2nd Indian Seafood and Wine Tasting Event in collaboration with APEDA, New Delhi and MPEDA, Kochi

The Embassy of India in Brussels hosted the second edition of the Indian Seafood and Wine Tasting Event on 20th November, showcasing India’s finest culinary offerings in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), New Delhi, and the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Kochi.Celebrating the exquisite pairing of India’s premium seafood with its vibrant and growing wine industry, the event offered a memorable sensory experience to over 120 distinguished guests, including business leaders, trade bodies, marine foods importers, government trade agencies, and members of the diplomatic community.

Ambassador of India to Belgium, Luxembourg and European Union (EU) ,Shri Saurabh Kumar, graced the occasion and highlighted the event’s significance in fostering cultural and trade ties.The Secretary, Department of Commerce,Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Shri.Sunil Barthwal, highlighted India’s dynamic trade landscape and its growing partnership with the European Union , particularly in the seafood and wine sectors. He invited attendees to savor the unique flavors of India, reflecting the dedication, innovation, and heritage of its thriving food and beverage industry.

India’s total exports reached USD 433.09 billion in 2023-2024, with agricultural commodities contributing USD 33.24 billion (8% of total exports) and marine exports accounting for USD 7.36 billion (22% of agricultural exports) across 132 countries. Over the past decade, India’s seafood exports have doubled, reaching USD 7.3 billion in value and 17.81 lakh metric tons in volume. Exports of Vannamei shrimp have quadrupled, firmly establishing it as a high-quality seafood product. With 500 EU-approved firms, India’s seafood processing capacity continues to expand, making the EU, India’s second-largest seafood market, with annual purchases of USD 0.95 billion. Additionally, India is the EU’s second-largest supplier of shrimp, holding an 8% market share, and contributes 12% of the EU’s squid imports.

Guests indulged in a carefully curated menu featuring five premium Indian seafood varieties: Vannamei shrimp, Black Tiger shrimp, Kingfish (Surmai), Tilapia, and Squid. Each dish highlighted India’s rich marine biodiversity, known for its exceptional flavor, nutritional value, and quality. These delicacies were expertly paired with wines from Indian Vineyards , whose bold reds, crisp whites, and refreshing rosés demonstrated the global recognition of India’s wine craftsmanship.The event also celebrated India’s rising prominence in the global spirits and wine markets. The Indian wine industry has grown substantially, with over 24 prominent brands combining global expertise with indigenous traditions. Reds such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Merlot, and Sangiovese, along with whites like Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, and Viognier, were highlighted. Sparkling wines, fueled by wine tourism and increasing domestic consumption, also drew significant attention.