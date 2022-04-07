Indian Economy to Grow 7.5% in FY2022, 8% in FY2023

NEW DELHI — India’s economy will grow 7.5% in fiscal year (FY) 2022 and 8% in FY2023, supported by increased public investment in infrastructure and a pickup in private investment, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts.

The outlook assumes sustained progress in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations and that any new variants of the virus are of limited severity. It also factors in the impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—primarily higher global oil and commodity prices that will contribute to rising inflation and a widening of the current account deficit.

The forecast was issued today as part of the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2022, the latest edition of ADB’s flagship economic publication. FY2022 refers to the 12 months ending 31 March 2023.

“India is on the path to a sustained economic recovery, thanks to the vigorous countrywide drive to deliver safe and wide-reaching COVID-19 vaccinations, which helped reduce the severity of the third pandemic wave with minimal disruptions to mobility and economic activity,” said ADB Country Director for India Takeo Konishi. “The Government of India’s policy to improve logistics infrastructure, incentives to facilitate industrial production, and measures to improve farmers’ income will support the country’s accelerated recovery.”

Risks to the outlook include uncertain global economic conditions, potential new surges in COVID-19 cases, and sharp rises in commodity prices.

Large public infrastructure investments planned over the next 2 years will encourage more private investment. Together with the PM Gati Shakti initiative to improve India’s logistics infrastructure, increased financial and technical support to states to expand capital investment will boost infrastructure spending and help spur economic growth. Private consumption will pick up as labor market conditions improve. Forecasts are based on a normal monsoon, which, coupled with rising wheat prices, is expected to boost agriculture output and improve farmers’ income. The government’s production-linked incentive scheme will provide a thrust to the manufacturing sector in FY2022 and FY2023.

Inflation will likely increase to 5.8% in FY2022 amid rising oil prices. While monetary policy will remain accommodative, the central bank may hike policy rates in the later part of the fiscal year due to tightening of the United States federal funds rate and elevated oil prices. The current account deficit is projected to widen to 2.8% of gross domestic product in FY2022 due to the rising oil import bill, and is expected to decline to 1.9% in FY2023 amid an uptick in export growth. Foreign direct investment inflow is expected to moderate amid rising global uncertainty and tightening of global economic and financial conditions.

