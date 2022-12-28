National

Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022 merit list released

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Based  on  the  results  of  the  written  examination of the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022 held  by  the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from 24h to 26th June, 2022 followed by interviews  for  Personality  Test  from 19th to 23rd  December, 2022,  the  following  are  the  lists,  in  order  of  merit, of  the  candidates who have been recommended for  appointment  to  the  posts in Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service.

The number of vacancies reported by the Government for posts to be filled is as under:-

Service GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total
Indian Economic Service 10 02 06 04 02 24

[Inc.01 PwBD-3

&

01 PwBD-5]
Indian Statistical Service 12 03 08 04 02 29

[Inc. 01

PwBD-1]

The number of candidates recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service is as under:

Service GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total
Indian Economic Service 08

[Inc.

1 PwBD-3]

 02 07 04 02 23*

[Inc.1 PwBD-3]
Indian Statistical Service 07

[Inc.

1 PwBD-1]

 05 11 04 02 29

[Inc.1 PwBD-1]

01 vacancy of General category is being kept vacant on account of non availability of suitable PwBD-5 candidate against current year vacancy reserved for PwBD-5 in terms of DoPT’s OM 36035/2/2017-Estt.(Res) dated 15.01.2018.

Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available.

The Result of following Roll Nos. of recommended  candidates  are provisional :

Indian  Economic  Service (03)

0870310 0871496 1170076    

Indian Statistical Service (06)

0280155 0280202 0280212 0880174 1080010 1180118

The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and till clarifies the provisional status of these candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.

UPSC  has  a ‘Facilitation Counter’  near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates  can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/ recruitment on the working day  between 10.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs in person  or over telephone nos.  011-23385271 / 23381125.  Result  will  also  be  available  on  the  UPSC  web  site  i.e. www.upsc.gov.in Marks  of  the  candidates  shall  be  made  available  on the  website  within  fifteen  days  from  the  date  of  publciation  of  the  result.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.