Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022 merit list released

New Delhi : Based on the results of the written examination of the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from 24h to 26th June, 2022 followed by interviews for Personality Test from 19th to 23rd December, 2022, the following are the lists, in order of merit, of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service.

The number of vacancies reported by the Government for posts to be filled is as under:-

Service GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Indian Economic Service 10 02 06 04 02 24 [Inc.01 PwBD-3 & 01 PwBD-5] Indian Statistical Service 12 03 08 04 02 29 [Inc. 01 PwBD-1]

The number of candidates recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service is as under:

Service GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Indian Economic Service 08 [Inc. 1 PwBD-3] 02 07 04 02 23* [Inc.1 PwBD-3] Indian Statistical Service 07 [Inc. 1 PwBD-1] 05 11 04 02 29 [Inc.1 PwBD-1]

* 01 vacancy of General category is being kept vacant on account of non availability of suitable PwBD-5 candidate against current year vacancy reserved for PwBD-5 in terms of DoPT’s OM 36035/2/2017-Estt.(Res) dated 15.01.2018.

Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available.

The Result of following Roll Nos. of recommended candidates are provisional :

Indian Economic Service (03)

0870310 0871496 1170076

Indian Statistical Service (06)

0280155 0280202 0280212 0880174 1080010 1180118

The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and till clarifies the provisional status of these candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.

Marks of the candidates shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of publciation of the result.