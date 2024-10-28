Indian Debating League (IDL) to Champion ‘Mainstreaming Ethics in School Education’

New Delhi 28th Oct 2024: Indian Debating League (IDL) is all set to host the grand finale of its 4th edition on November 30, 2024, at IIT Delhi. This year’s theme, “Ethics in the Changing Global Order: India Leading the Way,” brings together over 3,000 debaters from 450 schools across 100 cities to showcase their public speaking and critical thinking skills. The top debaters will compete for the prestigious opportunity to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan, highlighting their achievements as some of the finest young talents in the nation.

Himanshu Gupta, IAS and Secretary of CBSE, said, “Debating is a powerful tool that cultivates critical thinking, enhances communication skills, and encourages empathy among students. By integrating debating into school curricula, we empower young minds to articulate their thoughts, engage with diverse viewpoints, and develop the confidence to speak up. As we nurture the next generation of leaders, let us make debating a cornerstone of education, fostering a culture of reasoned dialogue and mutual respect.”

As the world grapples with rapid technological advancements, geopolitical instability, and social challenges, India’s ethical leadership has taken CenterStage. This year’s IDL theme emphasizes how India’s role in shaping global governance can serve as a model for sustainable, inclusive, and justice-oriented leadership. The IDL 4.0 serves as a platform for students to explore and debate these critical issues while also selecting the top debaters for the India National Debate Team, which will represent the country at the 2025 World Schools Debating Championship in Panama.

Anjali Tiwary, Founder & CEO of IDL stated, “Much like the Global Multi-Polar order, it’s wondrous to see the Debating World reflect the Multi-polarity from within all corners of our nation, with student voices rising from 65+ cities. We are incredibly proud that for IDL 4.0, 20+ colleges from IITs, NLUs, DU among others have joined hands to enable the school students by way of their mentoring and coaching, serving as a self-fulfilling ecosystem of inspiration and growth. Now it’s time that Debating not only builds confidence but also nurtures the next generation of ethical leaders.”

Dr Rakshit Tandon, Global Cyber Security Expert, stressed, “Ethics isn’t just a subject, it’s a practice. Platforms like the Indian Debating League bring educators and students together to foster a future where technology and responsibility coexist. It’s a great opportunity for all educators and leaders to sync and define this together. Look forward to being there at the Finale”

IDL has grown into the largest debating platform in the world, with over 4,500 speeches delivered in a single day across 36 states and union territories. This event encourages students to engage in meaningful discourse on the most pressing ethical and global issues, fostering leadership grounded in integrity and moral values.

The grand finale will feature semi-finals and final rounds across three categories: Junior, Middle, and Senior. Attendees will have the chance to participate in various activities such as IIT Darshan, Vision

Board, and a Parent vs. Student debate. A highly anticipated panel discussion will focus on “Ideological Conflict: Conservative vs. Liberal Ethics in Global Politics,” exploring how differing ethical frameworks influence global policies.

With previous collaborations with prestigious institutions such as Oxford Union, Cambridge, LSE and Harvard, the Indian Debating League continues to provide a platform for young minds to develop essential debating skills while addressing key global challenges.

School students can register for IDL 4.0 using this link- https://www.indiandebatingleague.com/idl2024

