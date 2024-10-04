Indian Council of Medical Research signs MoU with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam to Boost Solar Power Usage in Health Research Facilities

In a landmark agreement to promote sustainable energy within India’s healthcare and research sector, aligning with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) and a cleaner, greener future, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN). The partnership is aimed at harnessing solar power for ICMR institutes across the country, supporting India’s push towards renewable energy and sustainability.

Under this agreement, NVVN will supply, install, test, commission, and maintain rooftop solar panels at 15 ICMR institutes with a combined capacity of 4,559 KW. The project also includes a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for grid-connected solar projects, offering a fixed solar tariff for the next 25 years, ensuring long-term cost efficiency and sustainability for ICMR’s operations.

Seven institutes are already benefitting from solar power under earlier projects, and the MoU with NVVN will extend solarization efforts to additional facilities, significantly reducing ICMR’s carbon footprint and energy expenditure.

This partnership effectively advances India’s national renewable energy goals, fostering a sustainable future in healthcare research, and positioning ICMR as a leader in green energy adoption within the biomedical field.