Indian Council of Agricultural Research conducts regular research to develop climate resilient strategies for sustainability of fisheries and aquaculture

New Delhi : The fisheries research institutes under the aegis of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Government of India have been conducting research regularly for understanding the impacts of climate change in order to develop climate resilient strategies for sustainability of fisheries and aquaculture. The studies on the impact of climate change undertaken by ICAR institutes under “National Innovation in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA)” include vulnerability assessment of the wetland fisheries in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Kerala; climate trend analysis for major river basins across India; Impact on fish distributional range, catch composition and yield etc. In marine fisheries, studies on climate change modeling, projection on fish catch & mariculture production under climate change scenarios, risk and vulnerability assessment of marine fisheries, wetland mapping, carbon footprint, blue carbon potential, ocean acidification, response of capture and culture species to climate change and adaptive management in response to climate change are carried out under the NICRA Project. Climate campaigns and awareness programmes are also conducted in the states like Odisha, Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala in order to increase preparedness and adaptive capacity of fishers against climate change.

This information was given by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.