Indian Coast Guard rescues 14 Indian crew from a stranded vessel near Alibaug

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) evacuated 14 Indian crew of grounded vessel bulk carrier JSW Raigad off the coast of Alibaug, Maharashtra at about 0930 hrs on 26 July, 2024. The ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, received a distress call from the carrier at 1327 hours on 25 July, 2024.

The vessel measuring 122 meters with 14 Indian crew on board ran aground on reefs approximately 01 nautical miles from Alibaug. It reported anchor dragging, flooding in the engine room and loss of control. In the backdrop of extreme sea conditions along the Maharashtra coast and presence of reefs in the area, airlift emerged as the only viable rescue option.

Accordingly, the ICG launched rescue operation in the early hours of 26 July, 2024. Braving adverse weather conditions, a Coast Guard helicopter successfully evacuated all 14 crew members from the bulk carrier. The crew were safely disembarked at Alibaug beach, with no injuries reported.

The ICG Station Murud Janjira is currently coordinating with local authorities to provide further medical aid and support to the mariners. The situation is being closely monitored to ensure the safety of the vessel and the surrounding environment.