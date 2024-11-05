Indian Coast Guard holds 26th National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan Meeting

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) convened the 26th National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP) meeting today on November 05, 2024 in New Delhi, to review the nation’s preparedness for responding effectively to oil spill contingencies in Indian waters. It was chaired by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, who is also Chairperson of NOSDCP.

Addressing the gathering, DG ICG reaffirmed the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment to deal with regional threats, including marine oil and chemical spills. He highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation among stakeholders to strengthen partnerships, improve coordination, and adopt best practices in emerging technologies.

The volume of oil imports via shipping is increasing as Indian economy is growing fast. This, along with the movement of chemicals and other hazardous materials, presents challenge to India’s maritime zones, extensive coastline, coastal populations, marine ecosystems, and tourism industries. Ensuring robust preparedness among the Central Coordinating Agency, coastal states, ports, and other stakeholders is crucial for protecting marine environment from potential oil spills.