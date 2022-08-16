Indian Bureau of Mines to Create Individual Portal for Mines Ministry Under PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan

New Delhi : In compliance with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Ministry of Mines entrusted the responsibility for creation of individual portal to Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) through BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo informatics). So far, two data layers have been created. The first layer covers the spatial data of Mineral concessions which included existing mining lease and existing composite license granted through auction. The second layer includes mineral auction block which have been auctioned successfully but execution of mining lease is pending. Spatial data of around 3154 mining leases (both working and non-working including auctioned blocks) covering 297200 Ha area all over the country have been uploaded on the portal, which is being validated. The process of validation is likely to be completed by the end of this month.

In a historic event for the infrastructure landscape of the country, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, on 13th October, 2021. Infrastructure creation in India had suffered multiple issues including lack of coordination between different implementation agencies as well as information gap leading to cost and time over run in implementation of projects. These issues not only led to public inconvenience but also deprived the country of having world class infrastructure. To address this, efforts were put in place to increase coordination between different agencies, make available all the available and required information for infrastructure creation on a web based platform. Steps have also been taken to address other issues like time-taking approval process, multiplicity of regulatory clearances etc.

Towards this end PM Gati Shakti program is designed to address the past issues through institutionalizing holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects. PM Gati Shakti is based on six pillars: Comprehensiveness, Prioritization, Optimization, Synchronization, Analytics and Dynamic. Instead of planning and designing the projects separately in silos, the projects will be designed and executed with a common vision. It will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Central Ministries and State Governments. It will also extensively leverage technology including spatial planning tools with ISRO imagery developed by BISAG-N.