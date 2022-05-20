New Delhi: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen clinched the gold medal at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships after registering a dominating 5-0 victory in Istanbul yesterday. Nikhat thrashed Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas without breaking a sweat in the 52kg final with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in the Indian’s favour. Nikhat became the only fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champions Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha KC. It was also India’s first gold medal since boxing great Mary Kom won it in 2018.

Apart from Nikhat, two Indian boxers Manisha Moun in 57 kg and Parveen Hooda in 63 kg category signed off with bronze medals after their semi-finals finish in the championships.

With this, Indian contingent concluded its campaign with three medals at the world’s biggest boxing event, which witnessed exciting competition in presence of record 310 boxers from 73 countries and also marked the 20th anniversary of the Women’s World Championships. India’s overall medal tally in World Women’s Boxing Championships has gone up to 39, including 10 gold, eight silver, and 21 bronze in the 12 editions of the prestigious event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Nikhat Zareen on winning Gold Medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championship. In a tweet, Mr Modi also congratulated Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition. The Prime Minister said, our boxers have made us proud.