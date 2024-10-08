Indian Bank Sponsors 600 Changing Rooms for Women Pilgrims at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Prayagraj  

Indian Bank, in a significant move to support the welfare of women pilgrims attending the forthcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has sponsored the construction of 600 changing rooms at various strategic locations across the venue. This initiative is aimed at enhancing the comfort and safety of women pilgrims, ensuring a secure and dignified space for them during the holy gathering.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was exchanged between Indian Bank and the Kumbh Mela Administration in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, and Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya. The event also witnessed the presence of senior officials from Indian Bank, including Chief General Manager Shri Sudhir Kumar Gupta and Field General Manager Shri Navin Srivastava. The Bank’s sponsorship of the changing rooms will provide much-needed relief to women pilgrims during the massive congregation, expected to draw millions of participants from across the country and the globe.