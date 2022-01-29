Indian Bank Pledges to promote Hygiene and Cleanliness in Society at large

Chennai: As part of observing Swachhata Pakhwada from 16th to 31st January 2022, the staff of Indian Bank at Corporate Office took the Swachhta Pledge on 28.01.2022. The pledge taking ceremony was led by Shri Shanti Lal Jain, MD & CEO of the Indian Bank followed by Executive Directors, Shri. V VShenoy and Shri. Imran Amin Siddiqui and other executives and staff members. A signature campaign for ‘Say-No-To-Single-Use-Plastic’ was conducted followed by distribution of mementos to the support staff maintaining cleanliness in and around the office premises.

On the occasion, Shri. Jain said, “Cleanliness and hygiene should start from individual. This will automatically reflect in the society.”

In the ongoing fortnight, all field offices of Indian Bank have conducted hygiene and sanitation related activities Pan-India including distribution of COVID kits, reusable bags, planting of saplings, etc. The Bank has also run awareness quizzes and contests for taking the message to a wider audience.