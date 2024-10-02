Indian Bank observes Swacchata Hi Seva Campaign 2024 with a series of activities

Chennai : As part of the Swacchata Hi Seva Campaign 2024, Indian Bank has organised a series of activities through its offices and branches, Pan-India. On the occasion Bank organized a cleanliness drive on 02.10.2024, in the premises of Avvai Home, Adyar, Chennai reinforcing their commitment to community hygiene and well-being.

Indian Bank also extended its support to orphaned girls and deserted women at Avvai Home and Orphanage, Chennai under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Bank has sponsored the construction of a Dining Shed for the occupants of Avvai Home, ensuring a more comfortable and functional space for daily meals. Aiming to enhance safety and protecting the fruit garden, the Bank also installed a 5 ft. high chain-link fence around the garden within the Home premises. Contributing towards a greener environment, saplings have been planted across the Avvai Home campus, promoting environmental sustainability and extending the green cover.

These initiative aligns with Indian Bank’s broader mission towards Swacchata besides contributing to education, environment, and social welfare for creating a better community.