Indian Bank Inaugurates New Branch at Kallakurichi Government Medical College Campus

Loans Worth ₹15.78 Crore Disbursed Under Various Schemes to Beneficiaries

Chennai : Indian Bank continues to expand its footprint with the inauguration of a new branch at the Government Medical College campus in Kallakurichi. The new branch was officially inaugurated by Shri Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, Executive Director of Indian Bank, in the presence of senior officials, local dignitaries, and college staff.

In conjunction with the branch inauguration, Shri Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, ED, Indian Bank handed over sanction tickets amounting to ₹15.78 crore to beneficiaries under various schemes, including Home Loans, Personal Loans, MSME Term Loans, and the PMEGP (Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme) Scheme.

The event saw participation from senior officials of the Bank including Shri M. Venkatesan, Field General Manager, Indian Bank Chennai and Shri Gowri Shankar Rao. N, Zonal Manager, Cuddalore in the presence Dr. M. Bhavani, Dean, Government Medical College. Shri A. R. Ramkumar, Branch Manager, Kallakurichi and other local dignitaries graced the occasion.

This latest branch opening is part of Indian Bank’s ongoing commitment to expanding its presence and delivering accessible banking services to all sections of society.