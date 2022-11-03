Indian Bank has announced its Q2 FY2023 results. Net Profit up by 12% YoY at ₹1225 Cr in Sep’22 from ₹1089 Cr in Sep’21

Financial Results for Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September 2022

Bank’s Global Business reached ₹10.27 lakh Cr

Operating Profit up by 11% YoY

Net profit up by 12% YoY

Net Profit up by 12% YoY at ₹1225 Cr in Sep’22 from ₹1089 Cr in Sep’21

Business:

Total Business recorded a YoY growth of 10% reaching the level of ₹1026801 Cr in Sep’22 as against ₹937202 Cr in Sep’21. It stood at ₹1009454 Cr in Jun’22.

recorded a YoY growth of reaching the level of in Sep’22 as against Cr in Sep’21. It stood at Cr in Jun’22. Advances grew by 14% to ₹437941 Cr in Sep’22 over ₹385730 Cr a year ago. Growth in RAM sector is recorded at 13% of which Retail & Agriculture grew by 14% and 15% respectively. On a sequential quarterly basis advances grew by 3% .

grew by to in Sep’22 over a year ago. Growth in RAM sector is recorded at of which Retail & Agriculture grew by and respectively. On a sequential quarterly basis advances grew by . Total Deposits grew by 7% YoY to ₹588860 Cr in Sep’22 as compared to ₹551472 Cr during the corresponding period a year ago. On a sequential quarterly basis deposits grew by 1% .

grew by YoY to in Sep’22 as compared to during the corresponding period a year ago. On a sequential quarterly basis deposits grew by . CASA deposits recorded a YoY growth of 7% and stood at ₹241078 Cr in Sep’22. The share of CASA to deposits stood at 41%.

recorded a YoY growth of and stood at in Sep’22. The share of CASA to deposits stood at Priority Sector portfolio stood at ₹158187 Cr in Sep’22. Priority sector advances as a percentage of ANBC stood at 48% as against the regulatory requirement of 40%.

Network:

The Bank has 5728 domestic branches, out of which 1940 are Rural, 1496 are Semi-Urban, 1157 are Urban & 1135 are in Metro category and 3 overseas branches.

domestic branches, out of which are Rural, are Semi-Urban, are Urban & are in Metro category and overseas branches. The Bank has 4825 ATMs & BNAs and 10256 number of BCs.

Our Focus

The era of digitisation has brought about paradigm shift in the technological approach of the banking industry as different alternate delivery channels are becoming popular day by day. The Bank has launched many digital products such as PAPL (Pre-approved personal loan), online KCC renewal, overdraft against digital deposits(ODAD), Mudra loan through digital mode, instant jewel loan under its flagship Project- “WAVE’’ (World of Advanced Virtual Experience) to cater to prompt, hassle-free and customised offerings. Bank has also developed New Age Performance Management System (PMS) aimed at periodical assessment of performance with interactive dashboard.