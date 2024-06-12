Indian Army’s ‘D5’ Motorcycle Expedition Commemorates 25 Years of Kargil Victory

As a tribute to the valour and sacrifices of heroes of Kargil War, the Indian Army has commenced a Pan-India Motorcycle Expedition today, a journey commemorating the 25th anniversary of Indian victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999. The expedition serves to showcase significant contribution and honour the legacy of our brave soldiers.

Three teams of eight motorcyclists each have embarked on this historic journey from three corners of the country – Dinjan in the East, Dwarka in the West, and Dhanushkodi in the South. These riders will traverse diverse terrains and challenging routes, symbolising the unity and resilience of our Armed Forces. On their way, the riders will reach out to Kargil War heroes, Veterans and Veer Naris who are residing at various places enroute. They will also pay homage at War Memorials enroute, raise awareness and encourage youth to join the Indian Army.

Eastern Route encompasses movement from Dinjan to Delhi, via Jorhat, Guwahati, Binaguri, Katihar, Danapur, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Agra covering 2,489 Kms approximately.

Western Route encompasses movement from Dwarka to Delhi via Dhrangadhra, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Alwar covering 1,565 Kms approximately.

Southern Route encompasses movement from Dhanuskodi to Delhi via Madurai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Anantapur, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhopal Gwalior and Alwar covering 2,963 Kms approximately.

The teams will converge in Delhi on 26th June, and proceed ahead along two different routes to Dras. One through Ambala, Amritsar, Jammu, Udampur and Srinagar covering 1,085 Kms while the other via Chandimandir, Manali, Sarchu, Nyoma, Tangtse and Leh covering 1,509 Kms. The expedition will be finally culminating at Gun Hill in Dras, a place etched in history for its strategic importance during the Kargil War. This final leg of the expedition will not only retrace the paths of bravery but will also serve as a reminder of the relentless spirit and dedication of our soldiers.

Flag-off and flag-in ceremonies at all prominent places will be conducted in the presence of eminent dignitaries to include senior military officials, Veterans, Veer Naris and distinguished guests, who will felicitate & encourage the riders and the cause they represent. Kargil War Veterans and Veer Naris will also be felicitated recognising their sacrifices and unwavering support during the war.

The expedition is being led by the Regiment of Artillery which played a pivotal role to ensure success in Operation Vijay. Artillery’s precision, firepower and strategic support were vital in turning the tide in favour of the Indian Armed Forces. As the riders travel through the length and breadth of the country, they will carry with them the stories of courage, sacrifice and patriotism. This expedition is not just a tribute, but a symbol of enduring spirit of the Indian Army.