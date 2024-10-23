Indian Army to Host Second Edition of Chanakya Defence Dialogue, a Global Platform for Strategic Insights

The Indian Army is set to host the second edition of its flagship international seminar, the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, on October 24 and 25,, 2024 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. Themed “Drivers in Nation Building: Fuelling Growth Through Comprehensive Security,” this high-profile event will facilitate vital discussions on integrating security dynamics within national and international policymaking, and aims to craft visionary strategies for sustainable and inclusive growth.

The two-day event will bring together an exceptional group of policymakers, strategic thinkers, academics, defence personnel, veterans, scientists, and SMEs from India and abroad, with prominent speakers from the United States, Russia, Israel, and Sri Lanka. The dialogue will explore India’s strategic pathways towards Viksit Bharat @2047, focusing on the role of comprehensive security in national development.

Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event as the Chief Guest, where he will also launch the Indian Army’s Green Initiative 1.0 and Digitisation of IA 1.0. He will deliver a keynote address on ‘India’s Vision for Development and Security,’ underscoring the importance of comprehensive security in achieving Viksit Bharat @2047. General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, will also address the audience, highlighting the Indian Army’s significant contributions to nation-building, including initiatives aligned with Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Chanakya Defence Dialogue will consist of six expert-led sessions, each focusing on critical aspects of comprehensive security:

Session 1. Geopolitical Dynamics: Navigating the International Coliseum

This session will delve into the shifting geopolitical landscape and how nations navigate strategic partnerships while balancing national interests and global objectives. The panel will explore the impact of evolving global power structures on India’s strategic positioning, highlighting the growing importance of alliances and multilateral cooperation in an increasingly polarized world.

Moderator: Ms Palki Sharma (Network 18)

Panellists:

Ms. Lisa Curtis (Centre for a New American Security)

(Centre for a New American Security) Ms. Carice Witte (SIGNAL Group, Israel)

(SIGNAL Group, Israel) Ambassador Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary, Government of India)

The panel will provide insights into geopolitical shifts, focusing on India’s role in the Indo-Pacific, its relations with key global powers, and the opportunities and challenges these present for India’s national security and development goals.

Session 2. Economic Development Strategies & National Security Imperatives

This session will examine how economic development and national security are interconnected, exploring the importance of a resilient economy for maintaining a strong defence posture. Panellists will discuss strategies for integrating economic policies with national security imperatives, and how India can leverage its growing economic strength to enhance its global influence.

Moderator: Ms. Gaurie Dwivedi (NDTV)

Panellists:

Mr. Asanga Abeyagoonasekera (IMF Technical Advisor)

(IMF Technical Advisor) Dr. G S Reddy (Former Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister)

(Former Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister) Dr. Sanjeev Sanyal (Member, PM’s Economic Advisory Council)

Key themes will include leveraging economic reforms, boosting domestic industrial capacities, and aligning economic growth with defence production under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The session will also explore how economic resilience can act as a deterrent against external threats.

Session 3. Environmental Sustainability: Balancing Growth with Ecological Concerns

With growing global focus on climate change, this session will explore the need to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability. It will discuss how India can achieve development goals while ensuring that ecological concerns are addressed, particularly in the context of national security.

Moderator: Dr. Tara Kartha (Director Research & Academics, CLAWS)

Panellists:

Ms. Elizabeth Threlkeld (Stimson Center, US)

(Stimson Center, US) Mr. Rushikesh Chavan (Habitats Trust)

(Habitats Trust) Lt Gen S A Hasnain (Retd)

Panellists will discuss how sustainable development can contribute to long-term security by mitigating resource-driven conflicts, enhancing disaster preparedness, and ensuring the well-being of future generations. The session will emphasize the role of the military in ecological preservation, particularly in high-altitude and environmentally sensitive regions.

Session 4. Social Cohesion and Inclusive Growth: Pillars of a Secure Nation

This session will focus on the importance of social unity and inclusive growth for national security. The panel will examine how internal security can be strengthened by fostering social cohesion, addressing economic disparities, and promoting inclusive development across all sections of society.

Moderator: Mr. RR Swain (Former DGP J&K Police)

Panellists:

Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi (Member of Parliament)

(Member of Parliament) Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi (Former MP and Lawyer)

(Former MP and Lawyer) Gen V K Singh (Retd) (Former COAS & ex-Minister of State for External Affairs)

The discussion will highlight the role of law enforcement, legal frameworks, and policy initiatives in promoting internal security, with a focus on integrating marginalized communities into the national fabric. The panellists will offer strategies to merge social cohesion initiatives with internal security policies, fostering a shared national identity and promoting peace and stability.

Session 5. Blurring Frontiers: The Convergence of Technology & Security

This session will explore the integration of emerging technologies into national security frameworks. As new technologies such as artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, and unmanned systems revolutionize warfare, the session will discuss how India can stay ahead of the curve while ensuring that technological advancements are deployed ethically and responsibly.

Moderator: Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd)

Panellists:

Dr. Chintan Vaishnav (NITI Aayog)

(NITI Aayog) Brig Gen Eran Ortal (SIGNAL Group, Israel)

(SIGNAL Group, Israel) Mr. Dmitry Stefanovich (IMEMO, Russia)

Panellists will explore the advantages and challenges of integrating AI, robotics, and other emerging technologies into security operations. The session will also address ethical considerations such as privacy, responsible use, and societal alignment, ensuring that technological advances serve national security without compromising civil liberties.

Session 6. Groundbreakers: Shaping Land Warfare, Reflections for the Indian Army

This concluding session will focus on the future of land warfare and how the Indian Army can adopt advanced technologies to enhance battlefield readiness. Panellists will examine lessons from global military practices and how India can foster homegrown defence technologies under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Moderator: Vice Admiral A B Singh (Retd)

Panellists:

Dr. Konstantin Bogdanov (IMEMO, Russia)

(IMEMO, Russia) Prof. Amit Gupta (University of Illinois, US)

(University of Illinois, US) Dr. Patrick Bratton (US Army War College)

The discussion will explore the evolving nature of land warfare, emphasizing the need for the Indian Army to develop indigenous technological capabilities while leveraging strategic partnerships with global military and industrial leaders. The panel will debate how to balance innovation with operational effectiveness, creating responsible and sustainable military solutions.

On the second day, Chanakya Defence Dialogue will feature special addresses by Dr. S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, on the critical significance of India’s expanding space sector, and Ms. Ruchira Kamboj, Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN, who will share insights on India’s evolving position in a multipolar world and the need for strong diplomatic measures to safeguard national interests.

The dialogue will conclude with a closing address by Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, who will summarize the key takeaways from the event, reaffirming the Indian Army’s commitment to ensuring a secure, prosperous, and Viksit Bharat @2047.

Through its comprehensive and diverse discussions, the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024 will serve as a landmark platform, fostering collaboration among military leaders, policymakers, strategic thinkers, and security specialists from around the world. This event is set to influence India’s strategic direction on national security and development, helping shape a secure and thriving future for the nation.