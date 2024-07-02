Indian Army Heads to Thailand for Joint Military Exercise MAITREE

The Indian Army contingent departed yesterday for the 13th edition of India- Thailand joint military Exercise MAITREE. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 1st to 15th July 2024 at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province of Thailand. Last edition of the same exercise was conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya in September 2019.

The Indian Army contingent comprising 76 personnel is being represented mainly by a Battalion of the LADAKH SCOUTS along with personnel from other arms and services. The Royal Thailand Army contingent also comprises 76 personnel mainly from 1st Battalion, 14 Infantry Regiment of 4 Division.

Aim of Exercise MAITREE is to foster Military Cooperation between India and Thailand. The Exercise will enhance combined capabilities in executing Joint Counter Insurgency/ Terrorist Operations in Jungle and Urban Environment under Chapter VII of United Nations Charter. The Exercise will focus on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills.

Tactical Drills to be practiced during the exercise will include Creation of a Joint Operation Centre, establishing an Intelligence & Surveillance Centre, employment of Drones and Counter Drone Systems, Securing of a Landing Site, Small Team Insertion & Extraction, Special Heliborne Operations, Cordon and Search Operations, Room Intervention Drills and Demolition of Illegal Structures.

Exercise MAITREE will enable the two sides to share their best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures for conduct of joint operations. The Exercise will facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both the countries.