Indian Army Contingent Participates In Multinational Joint Exercise “Ex Khaan Quest 2022” Hosted By Mongolia

New Delhi :A Multinational Peacekeeping exercise “Ex Khaan Quest 2022” featuring participation from military contingents from 16 countries has commenced in Mongolia today. Mr Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, the Hon’ble President of Mongolia inaugurated the Exercise in an impressive ceremony organised at the exercise location in Mongolia.

Indian Army is represented by a contingent from the LADAKH SCOUTS. The 14 day exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, building military to military relationships, developing peace support operations and military readiness among participating nations. The exercise will also enable sharing of best practices between the Armed Forces of participating nations and will include field training exercises, combat discussions, lectures and demonstration.

The military exercise will enhance the level of defence co-operation between Indian Army and participating countries especially with the Mongolian Armed Forces which will enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.