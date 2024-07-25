Indian Army Contingent Heads to Mongolia for Multinational Exercise Khaan Quest

The Indian Army contingent departed today for the Multinational Military Exercise KHAAN QUEST. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 27th July to 9th August 2024 at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The exercise will bring together military forces from around the world to collaborate and enhance their peacekeeping capabilities. Last edition of Exercise KHAAN QUEST was conducted in Mongolia from 19th June to 2nd July 2023.

The exercise first started as a bilateral event between USA and Mongolian Armed Forces in the year 2003. Subsequently, from the year 2006 onwards the exercise graduated to a Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise with current year being the 21st iteration.

The Indian Army contingent comprising 40 personnel is being represented mainly by troops from a Battalion of the MADRAS REGIMENT along with personnel from other Arms and Services. One Woman Officer and two Women Soldiers will also form part of the contingent.

Aim of Exercise KHAAN QUEST is to prepare Indian Armed Forces for peacekeeping missions while operating in a multinational environment, thereby increasing interoperability and military readiness in peace support operations under Chapter VII of United Nations Charter. The exercise will focus on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills.

Tactical drills to be practiced during the exercise will include establishment of Static and Mobile Check Points, Cordon and Search Operations, Patrolling, Evacuation of Civilians from Hostile Area, Counter Improvised Explosive Device drills, Combat First Aid and Casualty Evacuation, among others.

Exercise KHAAN QUEST will enable the participating countries to share their best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures for conduct of joint operations. The exercise will facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of the participating countries.