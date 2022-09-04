Indian Army Chief, General Manoj Pande today reached Nepal on a four-day official visit on the invitation of the Nepali Army Chief Gen. Prabhuram Sharma.

General Pande’s official visit from 5th to 8th September will provide an opportunity to enhance existing bilateral defence ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest between the two countries. This is his first visit to Nepal as Chief of Army Staff.

During his visit, General Pande will call on the President, Prime Minister and the Chief of the Army Staff of Nepali Army. He will also discuss avenues for enhancing India-Nepal defence relations.

Defence Ministry said, the Indian Army Chief will be conferred with the honorary rank of General of Nepal Army tomorrow in a ceremony at Sital Nivas, the official residence of President of Nepal.

He is scheduled to visit Nepal Army Headquarters, where he will pay homage to the fallen soldiers and have interactions with the senior leadership of the Nepalese Army.

India – Nepal relations are historic, multi-faceted and marked by common cultural and civilisational ties, apart from mutual respect and trust.

India attaches highest priority to its relationship with Nepal in accordance with its Neighborhood First and Act East policies.