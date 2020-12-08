New Delhi: Indian Army celebrated the 260th Corps Day of the Army Service Corps on Tuesday, 08 December 2020. The day was marked by Lt Gen MKS Yadav, Director General Supplies & Transport and Senior Colonel Commandant laying wreath at National War Memorial, Delhi along with similar events at various ASC establishments across the country.

To commemorate this occasion, a 260 kilometer Ultra Run, themed ‘Run for Martyrs’ was organised from War Memorial, Chandimandir to National War Memorial, Delhi from 04 to 08 December 2020. The thirteen member team led by Lt Col Inderjit Singh covered the distance in four days to promote the spirit of “Fit India Movement”. The run which was flagged off by Lt Gen RP Singh, Army Commander Western Command paid homage to our fallen heroes at various War Memorials enroute at Ambala, Kunjpura and Motilal Nehru Sports School, Rai before they were flagging in by the Director General Supplies &Transport on 08 December 2020 at the National War Memorial.

