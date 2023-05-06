In a stunning display of skill and precision, the Indian archery men and women teams emerged victorious and won 5 Gold medals, 5 Silvers and 2 bronze at Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament, Stage II in Tashkent.

In the compound women team event, Parneet Kaur, Raginee Markoo and Pragati Defeated Kazakhstan 232- 223 to win gold. In Compound Men team event, team of Amit, Kushal Dalal, Abhishek Verma beat Hong Kong, 233-226 to lift the yellow metal.

In the Compound Mixed Team event, Parneet Kaur, Abhishek Verma- beat Kazakhstan 157 -145 to finish at top of podium. In the Compound Women individual event, all three medals were claimed by Indians. Raginee Markoo won gold defeating compatriot Pragati, who won silver. Parneet Kaur won bronze in the category.

In Compound Men individual event, all the three medals were won by Indians.

In the Recurve men team event, team of Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Prabhakar Shelke and Jayanta Talukdar defeated China 5-1 to win gold while, Indian women team won Silver. India won silver in the Recurve mixed team event as well.

Two other silvers came in Individual recurve men and women category. Mrinal Chauhan and Sangeeta were runners up in the event.