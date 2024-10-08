Indian Air Force Showcases Air Power and ‘Aatmanirbharta’ at 92nd Anniversary in Chennai

An immaculate ceremonial parade, a breath-taking demonstration of air power and a spectacular static display of state-of-the-art equipment marked the celebrations of the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Air Force Station, Tambaram in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on October 08, 2024. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan graced the celebrations, while the ceremonial parade was reviewed by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

In his address, the Chief of Air Staff underscored the need for IAF to remain prepared to meet any contingency that challenges the national interests. He stated that the current global security environment is in a state of constant flux and ongoing conflicts have demonstrated an inescapable need to have a strong and capable Air Force. Adopting the latest technology along with innovative and out-of-the-box thinking will play a decisive role in today’s multi-domain environment, he added.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh emphasised that the theme of Air Force Day 2024, ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Aatmanirbhar’ perfectly describes the aspirations of IAF. “Over the years, we have become more empowered with better technology and achieved new levels op-exploitation of systems & weapons. Aatmanirbharta in the field of defence R&D and manufacturing is our priority. Concrete steps have been taken to support Make in India initiatives by engaging MSMEs, start-ups, individual innovators, professionals, R&D institutes and academia,” he added.

The Chief of Air Staff described the Air Force Day as an occasion for the air warriors to rededicate themselves in the service of the nation, introspect on the previous year, celebrate the achievements, recognise the areas of improvement and realign to the present & future requirements. On the previous year’s achievements, he said that IAF has proved its mettle on various fronts. “One of our primary objective is to deliver weapons, on target, on time, every time and this capability was aptly showcased during the firepower demonstration exercise ‘Vayu Shakti’ at Pokhran Range in February 2024,” he said.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh added that the IAF, this year, expanded its participation in bilateral and multilateral exercises with friendly countries. He stated that the successful conduct of the largest multi-national exercise on Indian soil ‘Tarang Shakti’ was a testimony to the competence and professionalism of India’s air warriors.

The Chief of Air Staff asserted that IAF has always been the first responders in calls of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief both within the country & abroad, highlighting the various ops conducted in the last one year. He reaffirmed IAF’s full commitment towards providing a conducive and working environment to the air warriors, terming the welfare and well-being of the personnel & their families as of utmost importance.

Parade

The parade commenced with the marching-in of the President’s Colours, symbolising pride, unity, strength and esprit-de-corps. The atmosphere became even more melodious through the performance of a Tri-Services Band, which filled the air with patriotic fervor. The Air Warrior Drill Team captivated the audience with their sharp and synchronised movements, leaving a lasting impression on all present.

Airshow

The parade was followed by an aerial display, with various jets including Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Sukhoi-30 MKI and Pilatus performing daring low-level aerobatic manoeuvres. The skies over Chennai were painted in the colours of the national flag as the Suryakiran Aerobatics Team and Sarang Helicopter Team mesmerised the crowd with thrilling performances.

Static display

The static display featured state-of-the-art such as ALH Mk-4, C-295 Transport aircraft, Akash Missile Defence System, HTT-40, and Rohini radar.

The event was a fitting tribute to IAF’s nearly a century of unwavering dedication and unparalleled service to the nation, embodying the theme of ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Aatmanirbhar’.