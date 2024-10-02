Indian Air Force Observes Swachhata Diwas: Commitment to Clean India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) today observed Swachhata Diwas in alignment with the nation-wide “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,” marking another significant step towards maintaining cleanliness and environmental sustainability. The event, held on the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, reiterates IAF’s dedication to fostering cleanliness, hygiene, and environmental awareness across its units and bases.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, led the initiative by participating in a cleanliness drive at Air HQ Vayu Bhawan alongside senior officers, airmen, and civilian staff. He emphasized the importance of cleanliness not just as a routine activity but as a national responsibility, quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of a clean and self-reliant India.