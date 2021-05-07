Indian Air Force & Navy step up efforts to ferry oxygen and medical supplies

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy (IN) have intensified their efforts to aid the civil administration in tackling the current COVID19 situation by ferrying oxygen containers and medical equipment.As on May 07, 2021, the C-17 aircraft of IAFhave conducted 400 sorties from within the country, including 351 to airlift 252 oxygen tankers of total capacity of 4,904 Metric Tonnes (MT). The cities covered were Jamnagar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Panagarh, Indore, Ranchi, Agra, Jodhpur, Begumpet, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Surat, Raipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Gwalior, Vijaywada, Baroda, Dimapur and Hindan.

The IAF aircraft also conducted 59 international sorties to airlift 72 cryogenic oxygen storage containers of 1,233 MT total capacity along with 1,252 empty oxygen cylinders. The containers and cylinders were procured from Singapore, Dubai, Bangkok, UK, Germany, Belgium and Australia. In addition, the C-17 and IL-76 aircraft have been tasked to airlift cryogenic oxygen containers, oxygen generators and ventilators from Israel and Singapore.

The Indian Navy deployed itsships INS Talwar, INS Kolkata, INS Airavat, INS Kochi, INS Tabar, INS Trikand, INS Jalashwa& INS Shardulto ferryoxygen containers/cylinders/concentrators and related equipment from friendly foreign countries. The details are as follows:-

 

Ship Name

 

  

Medical Supplies

  

Country/Port

  

Status
 

INS Talwar

  

27-MT oxygen containers – 02

  

Bahrain

 Arrived at New Mangalore on May 05, 2021
 

 

 

INS Kolkata

  

Oxygen cylinders – 200

Oxygen concentrators – 43

+

Oxygen cylinders – 200

27-MT oxygen containers – 02

Oxygen concentrators– 04

 

  

Doha, Qatar

 

+

 

Kuwait

  

 

Expected arrival at Mundra on May 09, 2021
 

INS Kochi

  

27-MT oxygen containers – 03

Oxygen concentrators – 03

Oxygen cylinders–800

 

  

Kuwait

  

Expected arrivalat Mundra/Mumbaion May 10/11, 2021

 
 

INS Tabar

  

27-MT oxygen containers – 02

Oxygen cylinders–600

  

Kuwait

  

Expected arrivalat Mundra/Mumbai on May 10/11, 2021

 
 

INS Trikand

  

27-MT oxygen containers– 02

  

Doha, Qatar

  

Expected arrivalat Mumbai on May 10, 2021

 
 

 

 

INS Airavat

  

20 T empty cryogenic oxygen cylinders – 08

Empty oxygen cylinders – 3,150

Filled oxygen cylinders – 500

Oxygen concentrators – 07

Rapid Antigen Test kits – 10,000

PPE kits – 450

 

  

 

 

 

Singapore

  

 

 

Expected arrivalat Visakhapatnam on May 10, 2021

Loading of oxygen containers and other medical supplies has also been planned on INS Tarkash, INS Shardul and INS Jalashwafrom Doha, Kuwait and Muara, Brunei respectively in the coming days.

