Indian Air Force invites India’s Academia, Scientific Community and Industry to Collaborate and partner in its thrust for Self Reliance

Indian Air Force has invited India’s Academia, Scientific Community and Industry to Collaborate and partner in its thrust for Self Reliance. 31 invitations for Expression of Interest have been floated on the eve of Aero India 2023.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has called it as a great opportunity for India’s sharpest minds and dynamic entrepreneurs to be vital partners in the mission towards self-reliance. In response to a tweet by Indian Air Force, the Prime Minister said;

“A great opportunity for India’s sharpest minds and dynamic entrepreneurs to be vital partners in the mission towards self-reliance and that too in the defence sector, which has always made our nation proud.”