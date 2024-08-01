Indian Air Force Deployed for Emergency Rescue Efforts in Wayanad Landslide

In the wake of the catastrophic landslide that recently impacted Wayanad, Kerala, the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a first responder, commenced rescue and relief operations from early morning hours of 30 Jul 24, in coordination with other agencies such as NDRF and state administration.

The transport aircraft of IAF have played a crucial role in airlifting critical logistics supplies as well as evacuation operations. The C-17 has transported 53 metric tons of essential supplies such as a Bailey bridge, Dog squads, medical aid, and other essential equipment for rescue support operations. Additionally, An-32 and C-130 are being utilised for ferrying relief materials and personnel. Collectively, these aircraft of IAF have facilitated the transportation of over 200 people including rescue teams and displaced residents to and from the disaster stricken zone. While the challenging weather is restricting flying, IAF is finding opportune time to undertake HADR operations.

lAF has deployed a diverse fleet helicopters towards the effort. The Mi-17 and Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) have been inducted to undertake HADR operations. Despite prevailing wide spread bad weather conditions, IAF aircraft continue to facilitate evacuation of stranded individuals to the nearest medical facilities and safe zones and delivery of essential supplies till late evening of 31 Jul 24. With rescue operations being underway these helicopters have airlifted large number of people from the affected areas, ensuring their safe and immediate transportation.

The IAF stands committed to provide all possible assistance to the disaster stricken people of Kerala.