‘IndiaAI’ and Meta announces the establishment of the Center for Generative AI, Shrijan (सृजन) at IIT Jodhpur

‘IndiaAI’ and Meta today announced the establishment of the Center for Generative AI, Shrijan (सृजन) at IIT Jodhpur and the launch of the “YuvAI initiative for Skilling and Capacity Building”, in partnership with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). This is aimed at propelling the advancement of open source artificial intelligence (AI) in India.

Establishment of the Center for Generative AI, Shrijan (सृजन)

The CoE will Identify & empower the next generation of AI innovators and entrepreneurs using open-source AI & exploring possibilities in Large Language Model LLMs. The research under its aegis will be shared with students via AICTE and via direct connect with colleges. Srijan will engage young developers to deploy open-source LLMs across India & unearth indigenous use cases through Hackathons.

It will conduct Master Training activation workshops for select colleges, data labs, and ITIs, introducing them to foundations of LLMs to ignite interest. It will help support in creation of Student-led Startups experimenting with Open Source LLMs by identifying the young developers.

Highlighting the power of collaborative innovation, Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), emphasized the significance of the partnership between IndiaAI, IIT Jodhpur, AICTE and Meta. He stated “These initiatives are pivotal in creating a robust ecosystem for groundbreaking research, skill development, and open-source innovation, advancing AI technology while ensuring its responsible and ethical deployment.”

The initiative will support India’s ambitious goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by equipping the nation’s youth to lead in the global AI arena, securing India’s position as a leader in technological advancement and economic growth.

Also commenting on the partnership, Sh. Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY said, “The Indian government is supporting the vision of AI innovation, skilling, and technological advancement to drive inclusive growth under the IndiaAI initiative. Our collaboration with industry leaders like Meta is vital to realizing this vision. By fostering a culture of open source innovation in AI, advancing research and skill development in emerging technologies, we are bridging the talent gap and ensuring that our youth are equipped to lead in the AI revolution, ultimately securing India’s position as a global leader in responsible development and contributing to a robust AI ecosystem.”

The Centre of excellence was announced under the aegis of Meity on July 27th, 2023. Srijan will ensure long-term sustainability of the GenAI research beyond the initial phase supported by seed funding of Meta & support from IndiaAI. IIT Jodhpur will devise a comprehensive plan that encompasses diverse revenue streams, strategic partnerships & continuous innovation. Its progress will be yearly monitored annually by the joint committee of MeitY and Meta for the duration of the funding support.

Srijan will nurture the startup ecosystem of AI & other Emerging Technologies. In doing so, IIT Jodhpur will enhance accessibility to AI compute resources for researchers, startups, and all the other organizations with limited resources. It will also enable knowledge sharing and collaboration through workshops, seminars, conferences, and similar platforms. Programs developed and initiatives taken by Srijan will enhance AI & Emerging Technologies skills and expertise among researchers, professionals and students in India, contributing to the growth of AI talent in the country with a focus on developing responsible AI through a collaborative development of comprehensive tools and guidelines.

Meta has committed to invest up to INR 750 Lakhs (as donation) over the period of three years. The IndiaAI will support the researcher working in the CoE being setup at IIT Jodhpur’s Centre Srijan. The GenAI Centre of Excellence, Srijan, (सृजन) aims to foster a collaborative ecosystem in the field of Generative AI through groundbreaking research and application development to address current national challenges in education, mobility and healthcare domains. This research will contribute to global advancements in Generative AI. Through education, capacity building, and policy advisory, the center will be empowering the next generation of researchers, students, and practitioners with the knowledge and tools necessary for the responsible development and deployment of GenAI technologies. Funding will be used by IIT Jodhpur towards activities of the GenAI CoE.

Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy, Meta India said, “By emphasizing the importance of open-source AI, Meta is committed to nurturing an ecosystem where indigenous solutions can flourish. Today’s partnership is testament to our deep commitment to furthering the advancement of emerging technologies in India, while aligning seamlessly with IndiaAI mission. These initiatives will empower the next generation of innovators and equip them with the tools to address pressing real-world challenges, ultimately propelling India to be at the forefront of global AI advancements.”

The key objective of IIT Jodhpur’s Centre of Excellence, Srijan is to foster indigenous research ecosystem is the country. It aims to nurture 1 lakh youth developers & entrepreneurs in AI skills over next 3 years. The idea is to remain future ready in our Development of innovative indigenous AI solutions in key areas like healthcare, education, agriculture, smart cities, smart mobility, sustainability, financial and social inclusion. IIT Jodhpur COE Srijan will collaborate with academic, government & industry stakeholders both national & global to advance GenAI research and technology. This includes Open science innovation, Develop and transfer technology solutions, Education & capacity building besides Policy advisory and governance.

The CoE will have an academic research team comprising of faculty members, post-doctoral fellows, doctorate, graduate students, and administrative staff from IIT Jodhpur to be coordinated by the center director, who will also be the Principal Investigator of the project. The team will interface with the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya for railways, PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Jodhpur, and IHBAS Delhi for the healthcare vertical.

Launch of the “AI for Skilling and Capacity Building” Initiative as part of India’s YuvaAI (Youth for Unnati and Vikas with AI) initiative

Meta, in collaboration with MeitY and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), also launched the “YuvaAI initiative for Skilling and Capacity Building” . This program aims to bridge the AI talent gap in the country by empowering 100,000 students and young developers aged 18-30 to leverage open-source large language models (LLMs) to address real-world challenges. It aims to build capacity in generative AI skills, utilizing open-source LLMs while fostering AI innovation across key sectors. Over the next three years, the initiative will train one lakh youth, developers, and entrepreneurs, contributing significantly to India’s AI ecosystem across critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, smart cities, and financial inclusion.

This will include the establishment of a Gen AI Resource Hub with courses, case studies, and open datasets; an LLM for Young Developers Course designed by Meta; and Master Training Activation Workshops to introduce participants to foundational AI concepts. The program also features Unleash LLM Hackathons, where students will submit AI solutions to address real-world problems, with top ideas receiving mentoring, seed grants, and market support. Additionally, the AI Innovation Accelerator will identify and support 10 student-led startups experimenting with open-source AI models, offering incubation and visibility​.

Commenting on the partnership, Mayank Vatsa, Professor, IIT Jodhpur said, “Srijan, meaning ‘Creation,’ will be a leading center for Foundation Models and Generative AI research in India whose goal is to drive innovation in AI technology while ensuring ethical and responsible use. With the support from Meta and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Srijan is aligned with the IndiaAI mission to strengthen the country’s AI ecosystem. We aim to contribute to building a robust, indigenous research ecosystem, promoting open science, nurturing the next generation of AI talent, and working with agencies to shape AI policies and standards in India.”

Commenting on the partnership, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, said, “The AI for Skilling and Capacity Building initiative represents a pivotal step in realizing India’s AI potential. This initiative is mobilizing institutions nationwide and fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government, to create a robust ecosystem for AI innovation.”

Last year, Meta partnered with ‘India AI’ to advance AI & Emerging Technologies in India. Further, Meta also partnered with the Ministry of Education to empower students and educators via programs with CBSE and AICTE.