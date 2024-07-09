India Yamaha Motor associates with Smile Foundation to celebrate its 69th anniversary

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMC) celebrated its 69th foundation recently, marking an era of offering pure motorcycling joy, at the back of innovative products. On this special occasion, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) with its Blue Streaks riding community collaborated with the NGO – Smile Foundation for a heartening initiative to support the over 500 underprivileged children.

These Blue Streaks riders visited the schools operated by the NGO in 12 cities, interacted with the students and provided essential educational materials like notebooks, pens, and pencils. Furthermore, these riders organised exclusive sessions to educate the children on basic road safety measures, emphasizing the importance of following pedestrian rules, wearing helmets, and understanding traffic signals. This endeavour is aimed to instil a sense of basic road safety awareness, contributing to the overall development of children and nurturing a future generation that is aware and more responsible towards traffic obligations. Children, on the other hand, happily presented stunning performances showcasing their talent of singing and dancing in front of the riders and other students.

Alongside, the company’s dealer network, on behalf of the India Yamaha Motor, extended the celebrations of Yamaha Day 2024 to customers by inviting them to the showrooms and hosting a cake-cutting ceremony for them, thanking them for their trust in the brand. The dealer partners also apprised the customers about the company’s rich legacy and the iconic products introduced by the brand in the last 69 years. Yamaha India celebrated the day with a series of engaging activities for its employees and their families as well.

The foundation day, known as “Yamaha Day,” is celebrated globally on 1st July every year to develop a deeper understanding and affection for the brand, ultimately expressing “The unique style of Yamaha” through its products and services.