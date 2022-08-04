India wins one silver and four bronze medals on day 6 at CWG 2022

New Delhi : India won one silver and four bronze medals on the day 6 of Commonwealth Games 2022. After Lovepreet Singh’s bronze medal, Judoka Tulika Maan bagged silver in 78+ Kg, Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh won bronze medal in men’s +109 kg, Saurav Ghosal claimed bronze and Tejaswin Shankar made athletics history by winning India’s first-ever medal, a bronze, in the high jump. India’s medal tally reaches 18 with 5 golds, 6 silvers and 7 bronze medals. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated medal winners for their achievements.
President Smt. Droupadi Murmu congratulated Tejaswin Shankar. President tweeted, “Excellent performance by Tejaswin Shankar in winning the bronze medal. Congratulations on becoming the first Indian to win a medal in high jump at #CommonwealthGames. You displayed exemplary resolve to bring glory to the nation. My best wishes for many more inspiring feats.”
Prime Minister congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for winning India’s first High Jump medal. Tejaswin Shankar’s Bronze in High Jump is also India’s first in Track and Field at Commonwealth Games, 2022. The Prime Minister tweeted; “Tejaswin Shankar creates history. He wins our first high jump medal in the CWG. Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze medal. Proud of his efforts. Best wishes for his future endeavours. May he keep attaining success.”