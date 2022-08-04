India wins one silver and four bronze medals on day 6 at CWG 2022

New Delhi : India won one silver and four bronze medals on the day 6 of Commonwealth Games 2022. After Lovepreet Singh’s bronze medal, Judoka Tulika Maan bagged silver in 78+ Kg, Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh won bronze medal in men’s +109 kg, Saurav Ghosal claimed bronze and Tejaswin Shankar made athletics history by winning India’s first-ever medal, a bronze, in the high jump. India’s medal tally reaches 18 with 5 golds, 6 silvers and 7 bronze medals. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated medal winners for their achievements.

President Smt. Droupadi Murmu congratulated Tejaswin Shankar. President tweeted, “Excellent performance by Tejaswin Shankar in winning the bronze medal. Congratulations on becoming the first Indian to win a medal in high jump at #CommonwealthGames. You displayed exemplary resolve to bring glory to the nation. My best wishes for many more inspiring feats.”

Appreciating Tulika’s performance President tweeted, “Congratulations to Tulika Maan for putting up a spirited fight and winning silver medal in judo at #CommonwealthGames. You have shown remarkable courage and passion to succeed at a young age. May you go from strength to strength and achieve more accomplishments in future events.”

In a tweet President said, “Congratulations to Gurdeep Singh for an excellent effort and winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. You have done India proud with your podium finish and spirited lifting. May you continue to scale new heights of success in the times to come.”

President congratulated Sourav for winning bronze. President tweeted, “Congratulations to Sourav Ghosal for winning bronze medal in Squash men’s singles at #CommonwealthGames. India is proud of you for you have broken a new ground by winning for India its first medal in men’s singles squash.”

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated squash player Saurav Ghosal, Judo Player Tulika Maan, weightlifter Gurdeep Singh and Tejaswin Shankar for winning medals in CWG 2022.

Prime Minister congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for winning India’s first High Jump medal. Tejaswin Shankar’s Bronze in High Jump is also India’s first in Track and Field at Commonwealth Games, 2022. The Prime Minister tweeted; “Tejaswin Shankar creates history. He wins our first high jump medal in the CWG. Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze medal. Proud of his efforts. Best wishes for his future endeavours. May he keep attaining success.”

Congratulating Gurdeep Singh the Prime Minister tweeted; “Hardwork and dedication leads to outstanding outcomes…this is what Gurdeep Singh has shown by winning the Bronze medal in weightlifting at the CWG. He has furthered the spirit of joy among our citizens. Congratulations and best wishes to him.”

In another tweet PM congratulated Judo Player Tulika Maan and said, “Tulika Maan shines at the Birmingham games! Congratulations to her on winning the Silver medal in Judo. This medal is yet another accolade in her distinguished sporting career. Wishing her the very best for her upcoming endeavours.”

Congratulating Saurav Ghosal PM tweeted; “It is a delight to see @SauravGhosal scaling new heights of success. The Bronze medal he’s won in Birmingham is a very special one. Congratulations to him. May his achievements help boost the popularity of squash among India’s youth.”

Shri Anurag Thakur also congratulated Tejaswani and tweeted, “The first-ever Indian athlete to win a medal in high jump at CWG for India. Congratulations Tejaswani Shankar on creating history and also winning your first medal win at CWG. This bronze is more special than a gold!!”

Congratulating Gurdeep Sports Minister tweeted, “Congratulations Gurdeep on bringing home the 10th medal in weightlifting at #CWG2022. The entire contingent has been brilliant. Another medal winner from NSNIS Patiala, which has been the cradle of champions for decades now, and has in this edition of CWG given India 10 medals.”

In another tweet Shi Thakur said, “Congratulations Saurav Ghosal on winning a bronze at #CWG2022. Your medal will inspire many youngsters to take up squash. This is a discipline where we can create more champions and Department of Sports is committed to provide the right infrastructure to ensure the growth of this Game.”