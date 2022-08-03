India wins 2 gold and 2 silver medals on day 5 of CWG 2022

New Delhi : India won 4 medals on day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham. After historic gold of Lawn Bowls team in women’s fours the men’s table tennis team clinched the second gold medal of the day after beating Singapore 3-1 in the final. After that Weightlifter Vikas Thakur won a silver medal in the men’s 96kg final and badminton mixed team won a silver medal after losing to Malaysia in the final. India’s medal tally reaches 13 with 5 golds, 5 silvers and 3 bronze medals. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated team for their achievement.

President Smt. Droupadi Murmu congratulated table tennis team for winning gold at CWG 2022. President tweeted, “Congratulations to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty for winning the historic gold in table tennis at CWG 2022. They showed extraordinary skill and determination. They have won the heart of the nation. I am sure this feat will inspire our youth.”

Congratulating badminton team President tweeted, “Congratulations to the members of the Indian badminton team for winning the silver medal in the Mixed Team Event Commonwealth Games. The skills, team work and fighting spirit displayed by them are remarkable. I convey my appreciation to all the players.”

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Table Tennis team for winning gold medal, badminton team for winning silver medal and weightlifter Vikas Thakur for winning Silver Medal at the CWG 2022.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty for winning the Gold medal in Table Tennis. Prime Minister tweeted, “Great news in Table Tennis! Congratulations to the dynamic team of G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty for winning the Gold medal at the CWG. This team has set high benchmarks, be it in skill or determination. Best wishes for their future endeavours.”

In a tweet the Prime Minister said; “Congratulations to the Indian badminton team of @srikidambi, @satwiksairaj, @buss_reddy, @lakshya_sen, @Shettychirag04, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, @P9Ashwini, Gayatri Gopichand and @Pvsindhu1 for winning the silver medal in the Birmingham CWG. Proud of their accomplishment.”

In another tweet PM said, “Badminton is among the most admired sports in India. The Silver medal in the CWG will go a long way in making the game even more popular and ensuring more people pursue it in the times to come.”

Congratulating weightlifter, Vikas Thakur for winning Silver Medal PM tweeted, “More glory at the CWG, this time due to Vikas Thakur, who wins a Silver in Weightlifting. Delighted by his success. His dedication to sports is commendable. Wishing him the very best for upcoming endeavours.”

Sports Minister Shri Anurag Singh Thakur also congratulated medal winners. Shri Thakur tweeted, “Another magical GOLD Medal. A stellar show by the Indian Men’s Table Tennis team. Exhilarated by the way, our paddlers led by Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai outclassed the formidable Singapore 3-1. We defended the crown successfully!”

In another tweet Shri Thakur said, “Indian Badminton Mixed Team displayed grit as they fought back to clinch silver #CWG2022!! Kudos to the comeback of Chirag & Satwik and Sindhu’s unerring confidence! Kidambi’s energetic game was a sports fan’s treat. Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Pullela showed their fighting spirit!”

Congratulating Vikas Shri Thakur tweeted, “A fantastic performance by Vikas Thakur as he wins his 3rd Consecutive medal at the Commonwealth Games clinching a silver medal in Men’s 96kg Final with a total lift of 346Kg! Snatch- 155kg, Clean & Jerk- 191kg.”