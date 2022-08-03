India wins 2 gold and 2 silver medals on day 5 of CWG 2022

New Delhi : India won 4 medals on day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham. After historic gold of Lawn Bowls team in women’s fours the men’s table tennis team clinched the second gold medal of the day after beating Singapore 3-1 in the final. After that Weightlifter Vikas Thakur won a silver medal in the men’s 96kg final and badminton mixed team won a silver medal after losing to Malaysia in the final. India’s medal tally reaches 13 with 5 golds, 5 silvers and 3 bronze medals. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated team for their achievement.
President Smt. Droupadi Murmu congratulated table tennis team for winning gold at CWG 2022. President tweeted, “Congratulations to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty for winning the historic gold in table tennis at CWG 2022. They showed extraordinary skill and determination. They have won the heart of the nation. I am sure this feat will inspire our youth.”
Sports Minister Shri Anurag Singh Thakur also congratulated medal winners. Shri Thakur tweeted, “Another magical GOLD Medal. A stellar show by the Indian Men’s Table Tennis team. Exhilarated by the way, our paddlers led by Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai outclassed the formidable Singapore 3-1. We defended the crown successfully!”