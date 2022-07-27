New Delhi: India will take on West Indies in the third and final ODI at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain today. The match will begin at 7 P.M. I.S.T. After an amazing 64 runs of 34 balls by Axar Patel in the last match, India lead the 3-match ODI series by 2-0. Shikhar Dhawan-led side will now look to continue their form tomorrow with an aim to top up a world-record-winning feat. India created a world record on Sunday by sealing their 12th consecutive series win in the ODI format against the West Indies — the most against a team.