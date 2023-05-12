“India will be a global player in all things technology”- MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar today said the Government’s focus has been to push India from being an outlier to become a serious, competitive participant in the global value chains.



“As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s India Techade vision, we believe that the supply chains and global value chains have to and will continue to diversify and our policies are focused on ensuring that India is a competitive, efficient partner in the chains,” said Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar while addressing the 15th AGM of Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) in New Delhi.



In this context, the Minister spoke about how a number of global players like Apple, Samsung, Cisco who are a dominant part of the global value chain are shifting to India.



Sharing his thoughts on India’s Techade journey, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said India Techade is changing the narrative of India being a IT/ITEs hub and now it has broadened to include the internet and consumer-tech and will also cover AI, semicon design and production, quantum computing etc. “Our digital economy pie has transitioned from a unipolar prism of IT/ITES to one that consists of almost every activity in the digital economy space that the world is pursuing,” he added.



Referring to semiconductor space, the Minister said, “In just 14 months, the Government has not only created opportunities in manufacturing and design but with a brand-new curriculum in place, we will soon deliver 85,000 talent pool not only for India but also for the world.”



Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar exuded confidence that India will soon be the third economy in the world. “India Techade is really about a determined nation on the move. The government’s vision is very clear. We want to be the top three economies by 2026-27 that certainly is within striking, distance of Japan and Germany.”