India vaccinates nearly 10.5 lakh beneficiaries till 6th day of the nationwide COVID19 vaccination drive; more than many other countries

New Delhi: India has crossed a significant landmark in its collective and resolute fight against the global pandemic.

As on 22ndJanuary, 2021, till 7 AM, nearly 10.5 lakh (10,43,534) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 2,37,050 people were vaccinated across 4,049 sessions. 18,167 sessions have been conducted so far.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 1,032 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,15,365 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4,682 4 Assam 10,676 5 Bihar 63,541 6 Chandigarh 753 7 Chhattisgarh 22,171 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 184 9 Daman & Diu 94 10 Delhi 18,844 11 Goa 426 12 Gujarat 34,865 13 Haryana 45,893 14 Himachal Pradesh 5,790 15 Jammu & Kashmir 6,847 16 Jharkhand 11,641 17 Karnataka 1,38,807 18 Kerala 35,173 19 Ladakh 240 20 Lakshadweep 369 21 Madhya Pradesh 38,278 22 Maharashtra 52,393 23 Manipur 1,454 24 Meghalaya 1,785 25 Mizoram 2,537 26 Nagaland 3,187 27 Odisha 1,13,623 28 Puducherry 759 29 Punjab 12,532 30 Rajasthan 32,379 31 Sikkim 773 32 Tamil Nadu 42,947 33 Telangana 97,087 34 Tripura 9,272 35 Uttar Pradesh 22,644 36 Uttarakhand 8,206 37 West Bengal 53,988 38 Miscellaneous 32,297 Total 10,43,534

On the testing front too, India continues to register growing numbers. The expansion in testing infrastructure has given a boost in India’s fight against the global pandemic. The cumulative testing has crossed 19 Cr.

8,00,242 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which has increased India’s total cumulative tests to 19,01,48,024.

Comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate. The cumulative Positivity Rate stands at 5.59% as of today.

Steadily following the trend set over the past weeks, India’s active caseload has fallen to 1.78% of the total active cases. India’s Active Caseload presently stands at 1,88,688.

18,002 new recoveries were registered during the past 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 3,620 cases from the total Active Caseload in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases are 10,283,708 today pushing the growing gap between the recovered and the active cases to 1,00,95,020 ( 54.5 times). The Recovery Rate has improved to 96.78%.

84.70% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs.

Kerala saw 6,229 persons recovering from COVID. Maharashtra and Karnataka reported 3,980 and 815 new recoveries, respectively.

14,545 new positive cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Eight States/UTs have contributed 84.14% of the new cases.

Kerala reported 6,334 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 2,886 new cases while Karnataka registered 674 daily cases yesterday.

82.82%of the 163 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from Nine States/UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum new daily deaths with 52 deaths. Kerala also saw a fatality count of 21.