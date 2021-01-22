India vaccinates nearly 10.5 lakh beneficiaries till 6th day of the nationwide COVID19 vaccination drive; more than many other countries

New Delhi: India has crossed a significant landmark in its collective and resolute fight against the global pandemic.

As on 22ndJanuary, 2021, till 7 AM, nearly 10.5 lakh (10,43,534) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 2,37,050 people were vaccinated across 4,049 sessions. 18,167 sessions have been conducted so far.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated
1 A & N Islands 1,032
2 Andhra Pradesh 1,15,365
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4,682
4 Assam 10,676
5 Bihar 63,541
6 Chandigarh 753
7 Chhattisgarh 22,171
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 184
9 Daman & Diu 94
10 Delhi 18,844
11 Goa 426
12 Gujarat 34,865
13 Haryana 45,893
14 Himachal Pradesh 5,790
15 Jammu & Kashmir 6,847
16 Jharkhand 11,641
17 Karnataka 1,38,807
18 Kerala 35,173
19 Ladakh 240
20 Lakshadweep 369
21 Madhya Pradesh 38,278
22 Maharashtra 52,393
23 Manipur 1,454
24 Meghalaya 1,785
25 Mizoram 2,537
26 Nagaland 3,187
27 Odisha 1,13,623
28 Puducherry 759
29 Punjab 12,532
30 Rajasthan 32,379
31 Sikkim 773
32 Tamil Nadu 42,947
33 Telangana 97,087
34 Tripura 9,272
35 Uttar Pradesh 22,644
36 Uttarakhand 8,206
37 West Bengal 53,988
38 Miscellaneous 32,297
Total 10,43,534

 

On the testing front too, India continues to register growing numbers. The expansion in testing infrastructure has given a boost in India’s fight against the global pandemic. The cumulative testing has crossed 19 Cr.

8,00,242 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which has increased India’s total cumulative tests to 19,01,48,024.

Comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate. The cumulative Positivity Rate stands at 5.59% as of today.

Steadily following the trend set over the past weeks, India’s active caseload has fallen to 1.78% of the total active cases. India’s Active Caseload presently stands at 1,88,688.

18,002 new recoveries were registered during the past 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 3,620 cases from the total Active Caseload in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases are 10,283,708 today pushing the growing gap between the recovered and the active cases to 1,00,95,020 ( 54.5 times)The Recovery Rate has improved to 96.78%.

84.70% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs.

Kerala saw 6,229 persons recovering from COVID. Maharashtra and Karnataka reported 3,980 and 815 new recoveries, respectively.

14,545 new positive cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Eight States/UTs have contributed 84.14% of the new cases.

Kerala reported 6,334 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 2,886 new cases while Karnataka registered 674 daily cases yesterday.

82.82%of the 163 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from Nine States/UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum new daily deaths with 52 deaths. Kerala also saw a fatality count of 21.

