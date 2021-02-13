India vaccinates close to 8 million beneficiaries against COVID19 in 28 days

New Delhi: India has vaccinated close to 80 lakh beneficiaries in its fight against COVID19.

As on 13th February, 2021, till 8:00 AM, 79,67,647 beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

Out of these, 5,909,136 are Health Care Workers and 2,058,511 are Front Line Workers. 1,64,781 sessions have been conducted so far.

S. No. States/UTs Beneficiaries Vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 3,454 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,51,993 3 Arunachal Pradesh 15,098 4 Assam 1,25,038 5 Bihar 4,71,683 6 Chandigarh 8,017 7 Chhattisgarh 2,47,745 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 2,890 9 Daman & Diu 1,095 10 Delhi 1,77,439 11 Goa 12,949 12 Gujarat 6,67,073 13 Haryana 1,94,124 14 Himachal Pradesh 79,166 15 Jammu & Kashmir 1,11,470 16 Jharkhand 1,88,095 17 Karnataka 4,91,552 18 Kerala 3,45,197 19 Ladakh 2,854 20 Lakshadweep 1,776 21 Madhya Pradesh 5,26,095 22 Maharashtra 6,49,660 23 Manipur 19,563 24 Meghalaya 12,797 25 Mizoram 11,332 26 Nagaland 9,125 27 Odisha 3,99,670 28 Puducherry 5,510 29 Punjab 1,01,861 30 Rajasthan 6,06,694 31 Sikkim 8,335 32 Tamil Nadu 2,27,542 33 Telangana 2,78,250 34 Tripura 65,288 35 Uttar Pradesh 8,58,602 36 Uttarakhand 1,04,052 37 West Bengal 4,85,054 38 Miscellaneous 99,509 Total 79,67,647

On Day 28 (12th Feb 2021) of the vaccination drive, 4,62,637 beneficiaries (HCWs- 94,160 and FLWs- 3,68,477) were vaccinated across 10,411 sessions.

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a consistent enhancement.

8 States account for 60% (59.70%) of the total beneficiaries vaccinated in India. These 8 States have vaccinated more than 4,00,000 beneficiaries each. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.8% (8,58,602 beneficiaries) of the total beneficiaries in India.

The distribution of daily deaths among States/UTs in the last 24 hours also reflects a significant decline with 17 States/UTs not reporting any new COVID19 deaths while 13 States/UTs have reported between 1-5 new deaths.

17 States/UTs which have not reported any new deaths in the last 24 hours are Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, A&N Islands, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Arunachal Pradesh and D&D & D&N.

India’s total Active Caseload currently stands at 1.36 lakh (1,36,571) today. The active caseload now consists of just 1.25% of India’s total Positive Cases.

A total of 1.06 Cr (1,06,00,625) people have recovered so far. 11,395 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. The National Recovery rate is 97.32%.

81.93% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,332 newly recovered cases. 2,422 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 486 in Tamil Nadu.

12,143 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

86.01% of the new cases are from 6 States.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,397. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,670, while Tamil Nadu reported 483 new cases.

103 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 80.58% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (36). Kerala follows with 18 daily deaths, while Karnataka and Punjab reported 8 deaths each.