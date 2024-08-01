India Transforms from Power Deficit to Power Sufficient: 2,14,237 MW Added in Last Decade

There is adequate availability of power in the country. We have addressed the critical issue of power deficiency by adding 2,14,237 MW of generation capacity in the last ten years transforming our country from power deficit to power sufficient. We have increased the generation capacity by 79.5% from 2,48,554 MW in March 2014 to 4,46,190 MW in June 2024.

We have added 1,95,181 ckt kilometre of transmission lines since April 2014 connecting the whole country into one grid running on one frequency. This has enabled us to transfer 1,18,740 MW from one corner of the country to another. We strengthened the distribution system by implementing projects of 1.85 lac crores under DDUGJY/IPDS/SAUBHAGYA. Under the above distribution sector schemes, 2927 new sub-stations have been added, upgradation of 3965 existing sub-stations has been carried out, 6,92,200 Distribution Transformers have been installed, Feeder separation of 1,13,938 Circuit Kilometer (Km) has been done and 8.5 Lakh Circuit Kilometer (CKm) of HT and LT lines have been added/upgraded across the States. As a result of these measures, the availability of power supply in rural areas has increased from 12.5 Hours in 2015 to 21.9 Hours in 2024. The power supply in urban areas has increased to 23.4 Hours in 2024. The gap between Energy Requirement and Energy Supplied has come down from 4.2% in 2013-14 to 0.1% in FY 2024-25 (till June, 2024). Even this gap between Energy Requirement and Energy Supplied is generally on account of constraints in the State transmission/distribution network and financial constraints of DISCOMs etc

The details of power supply position in the country in terms of Energy for the last ten years and the current year till June-2024 are given at Annexure-I.

The details of the different conventional and non-conventional sources of energy as on 30.06.2024 and their share to meet energy demand in the country are given at Annexure-II.

The Government has taken the following steps to increase the green energy production in the country:

Permitting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Renewable energy sector up to 100 percent under the automatic route. Waiver of Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) charges for inter-state sale of solar and wind power for projects to be commissioned by 30th June 2025. Declaration of trajectory for Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) up to the year 2029- 30. Setting up of Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Parks to provide land and transmission to RE developers for installation of RE projects on a large scale. Schemes such as Pradhan Mantri KisanUrja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules, National Green Hydrogen Mission, Development of 1 GW Offshore Wind Energy Projects, etc. Laying of new transmission lines and creating new sub-station capacity under the Green Energy Corridor Scheme for evacuation of renewable power. Standard Bidding Guidelines for tariff based competitive bidding process for procurement of Power from Grid Connected Solar PV and Wind Projects. Notification of Promoting Renewable Energy through Green Energy Open Access Rules 2022. Launch of Green Term Ahead Market (GTAM) to facilitate sale of Renewable Energy Power through exchanges. National Green Hydrogen Mission launched with an aim to make India a global hub for production, utilization and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives.

The details of major Renewable Energy (RE) developers (Public and Private) in the country are given at Annexure-III.

ANNEXURE-I

The details of power supply position in the country in terms of Energy for the last ten years and the current year till June-2024

Years Energy [in Million Units (MU)] Energy Requirement Energy Supplied Energy not Supplied ( MU ) ( MU ) ( MU ) ( % ) 2014-15 10,68,923 10,30,785 38,138 3.6 2015-16 11,14,408 10,90,850 23,558 2.1 2016-17 11,42,928 11,35,332 7,596 0.7 2017-18 12,13,326 12,04,697 8,629 0.7 2018-19 12,74,595 12,67,526 7,070 0.6 2019-20 12,91,010 12,84,444 6,566 0.5 2020-21 12,75,534 12,70,663 4,871 0.4 2021-22 13,79,812 13,74,024 5,787 0.4 2022-23 15,13,497 15,05,914 7,583 0.5 2023-24 16,26,132 16,22,020 4,112 0.3 2024-25 (Upto June, 2024) * 4,51,746 4,51,172 574 0.1 *Figures for June, 2024 are provisional

ANNEXURE-II

The details of the different conventional and non-conventional sources of energy as on 30.06.2024 and their share to meet energy demand in the country

Sources Installed Capacity (MW) % age share of Total Conventional Sources: Thermal Coal 2,10,969.50 47.28 Lignite 6,620.00 1.48 Gas 24,818.21 5.56 Diesel 589.20 0.13 Total Thermal 2,42,996.91 54.46 Nuclear 8,180.00 1.83 Large Hydro 46,928.17 10.52 Sub-total (Conventional Sources) 2,98,105.08 66.81 Non-Conventional: Renewable Energy Sources (RES) (Including Large Hydro) Small Hydro Power 5,005.25 1.12 Wind Power 46,656.37 10.46 Bio-Power 10,948.71 2.45 Solar Power 85,474.31 19.16 Sub-total (Non-Conventional Sources) 1,48,084.64 33.19 Total Installed Capacity 4,46,189.72 100.00

ANNEXURE-III

List of major Renewable Energy (RE) developers (Public and Private)