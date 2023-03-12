India trails by 191 runs in first innings against Australia in Ahmedabad test

In cricket, India were 289 for 3 in their first innings at stumps on Day 3 against Australia of the 4th and final Test in Ahmedabad.

The hosts added 253 runs today after resuming their innings at the overnight score of 36 for no loss in the morning. Shubhman Gill was the top scorer with 128 runs. Virat Kohli with unbeaten 59 runs and Ravindra Jadeja with 16 not out were at the crease. India now trail by 191 runs.

On the second day yesterday, Australia were all out for 480, helped by 180 runs by Usman Khwaja and 114 by Cameron Green. Ravichandran Ashwin took 6 wickets for India.

India already have retained the Gavaskar-Border Trophy after winning the first two Tests of the four-match series.