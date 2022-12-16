India today took strong exceptions to the remarks of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in UN Security Council terming it uncivilised and a new low, even for Pakistan.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists inclduing Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. No other country can boast having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities.

He said the Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. He added that unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities and it certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India.

The spokesperson said Islamabad’s indisputable role in sponsoring, harbouring, and actively financing terrorist and terrorist organisations remains under the scanner and its Foreign Minister’s uncivilised outburst seems to be a result of Pakistan’s increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies. Mr. Bagachi also observed that cities including New York, Mumbai, Pulwama, Pathankot and London are among the many that bear the scars of Pakistan-sponsored, supported and instigated terrorism.

New Delhi also said the Pakistan Minister’s frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy.

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has described the comments as extremely nefarious and shameful. Talking to media outside Parliament, Mr. Thakur said this is the reflection of the pain on the neighbouring countyr’s defeat at the hands of India in 1971 on this very day.

He added that sespite all this, the land of Pakistan remains a heaven of terrorism even today. The Minister said the neighbouring country government is directly involved in this and the whole world knows their plans.

Mr. Thakur said in the last eight years, the Narendra Modi government has consistently given clear results by adopting the right and tough policy against terrorism.

He also said America killed Osama bin Laden by entering Pakistan and India also entered and did a surgical strike against the terrorists. Everyone knows where one has to enter to kill the terrorists. Pakistan cannot hide its face on this.

The Union Minister said it will be better if the Foreign Minister of Pakistan concentrates on eliminating terrorism from his country.