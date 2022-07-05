India Today ranks Pachhunga University College as the Best College for Arts & Science in the North East Region

New Delhi :The reputed national news magazine, India Today recently published the latest rankings of the top colleges in India. Based on this publication, Pachhunga University College, a constituent of the Mizoram University (MZU) secured a coveted ranking of 141st in Arts, 167th in Science and 183rd in Commerce subjects among the top colleges in India. The college also remarkably stood at the top of college ranking in the North East Region.

The ranking was made with the data collected from Intake Quality and Governance, Academic Excellence, Infrastructure and Living Experience, Personality and Leadership Development, Career Progression and Placement, Objective Score and Perceptual Score.

Pachhunga University College(PUC) currently offers Under Graduate (UG) courses in Arts, Science, Commerce and Management through its 23 departments. The College also offers Post Graduate (PG) courses in Mizo, Philosophy, Life Sciences, Geo-Physics and Statistical Mathematics. In addition, the college is conducting a PhD course in Life Sciences.

PUC is a NAAC A+ college with ISO certification and a DBT Star College. The College is graded ‘Platinum Rank’ as per Green Audit 2021 and stood between 101-150 ranks in the last NIRF rankings.