India to undertake massive trade outreach globally to boost exports, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal; Unveils Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India will undertake a massive trade outreach globally in the next four months to boost exports.

Unveiling the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023-28 in New Delhi today, the Minister expressed confidence that the country will touch two trillion dollars in exports by 2030. He said that the FTP 2023 will encourage e-commerce exports which are expected to grow to 200 to 300 billion dollars by 2030.

The Minister added that initially it was targeted to achieve total exports of 750 billion dollars in the Financial Year 23 but now it will be around 765 to 770 billion dollars.

The FTP will also encourage trade in the Indian rupee.